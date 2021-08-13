$uicideboy$ Release New Album "Long Term Effects Of SUFFERING"

The $uicideboy$ are one of the most interesting groups in hip-hop. They operate largely on the underground but they have an insane number of fans, clocking in over 7 million monthly listeners on Spotify and having a few songs at over 200 million streams. Their alternative brand of rap music has been a very successful venture for the duo, made up of $crim and Ruby da Cherry. On Friday, the group released their latest full-length album, titled Long Term Effects Of SUFFERING.

The new body of work includes the long song titles that fans love from the $uicideboy$, including "If Self-Destruction Were An Olympic Event, I'd Be Tonya Harding" and more.

The album is featureless. It was executive produced by Budd Dwyer. It comes one week after both members of the group, as well as their immediate team, contracted COVID-19.

Listen to the new $uicideboy$ album below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Degeneration in the Key of A Minor

2. If Self-Destruction Was An Olympic Event, I'd Be Tonya Harding

3. Life Is but a Stream~

4. 5 Grand at 8 to 1

5. WE ENVY NOTHING IN THE WORLD.

6. Lighting the Flames of My Own Personal Hell

7. New Profile Pic

8. Bleach

9. Forget It

10. Avalon

11. Materialism as a Means to an End

12. Ugliest

13. The Number You Have Dialed Is Not in Service