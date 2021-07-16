mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

$UICIDEBOY$ Drop "Materialism As A Means To An End"

Mitch Findlay
July 16, 2021 12:53
216 Views
11
0
2021 G59 Records2021 G59 Records
2021 G59 Records

Materialism As A Means To An End
$UICIDEBOY$

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

$UICIDEBOY$ unleash hell over a spooky horror-flick instrumental on new single "Materialism As A Means To An End."


Today, the duo of Ruby and $crim -- better known as $UICIDEBOY$ -- have released a new single from their upcoming album Long Term Effects Of Suffering. In keeping with their tradition of creative song titles, the pair has dropped off "Materialism As A Means To An End," which in itself opens the door to many wider interpretations. 

Musically, we're looking at a few key $UICIDEBOY$ staples here. For one, we're in straight-up horror-flick territory, as this one boasts an eerie instrumental that's somehow playful in all the wrong ways. Two, it's got that undeniably blistering blast of hard-hitting percussion we've come to expect from the BOY$, who attack their sinister production with the swagger we've come to expect.

As it stands, they've gone three for three insofar as LTEOS singles are concerned, and by the time the album drops on August 13th, perhaps we'll be looking at their best one yet.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Whipping thÐµ Mazi, pumpin' the shotty, trigger squeezer
Breakin' the bitch, swervin' the Benz, fuckin' the means
Gonna fuckin murder the pussy and her friends
My reality is hell, I don't pretend

$UICIDEBOY$
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  0
  216
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
$UICIDEBOY$
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS $UICIDEBOY$ Drop "Materialism As A Means To An End"
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject