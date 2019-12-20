$UICIDEBOY$ Drop Horror Movies Vibes On "Fu*k Your Culture"

New Orleans duo $uicideboy$, made up of two emcees of many macabre monikers, have developed a loyal cult following for good reason. Not only is their style reminiscent of that iconic Thre Mix Mafia horrorcore sound, but it's uniquely linked with elements of metal music and culture. Today, Ruby and Scrim have come through with a few new loosies, including the brief yet altogether intense "Fuck Your Culture." Taking to an instrumental straight outta a John Carpenter flick, both emcees drop off hard-hitting verses lined with devilish lyricism.

Despite sharing some qualities of SoundCloud rap, $uicideboy$ have consistently veered away from the pack by abiding by their hip-hop roots. Their production remains some of the most original to come out of the South in a minute, even if the niche subject matter and alienating group name limit their visibility by a fair degree. But for those who are paying attention, it's rarely a disappointing two minutes whenever the Boy$ drop off a new one.

Quotable Lyrics

There's a thousand rotting bouquets

On top of the two graves

I'm digging till I've dug em'

One for me and one for you, baby