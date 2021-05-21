$UICIDEBOY$ Come Through With "Avalon"

$uicideBoy$ are back in town with their new single "Avalon," the latest offering from their upcoming album The New Normal. This one comes a little bit removed from the release of "New Profile Pic," an expectedly eerie banger from Ruby and $crim that harkens back to their Southern horrorcore influences. That same vibe is revisited here, as $crim kicks things off with a ghostly opening verse.

"Psycho ward, to the mental, I'm a Don," he raps. "And the ward's got the fifty in my bond / Escaped the block off them Xannys, so I'm calm." Contrasting his airy and melodic cadence is the direct approach of Ruby Da Cherry, who goes for the gusto in his opening bars. "Drive these bitches crazy, yeah they always tryna date me," he raps. "Tryna save me, it's all because I suck her titties like a baby." Overall, it's another solid drop from the duo, and based on what we've heard so far, The New Normal is shaping up to be quite promising indeed.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Drive these bitches crazy, yeah they always tryna date me

Tryna save me, it's all because I suck her titties like a baby