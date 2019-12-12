Eminem is known as one of the best lyricists of all time. Suge Jacob Knight is... not known as one of the greatest lyricists of all time. If the two were to go up against one another in a rap battle, you can safely assume that the Detroit legend would come out on top. His flows are something special and his bars are generally lethal. Right now, Em is embroiled in a feud against Nick Cannon, exchanging diss bars and taking the brunt of the damage via "The Invitation." The internet has been clowning Nick Cannon for even attempting to match up against Slim Shady but would things be any different if the battle were against Suge Jacob Knight?



The son of the legendary Suge Knight has been spreading insults on Em's name all week, calling him out and noting that he's eager to end the man's career. It looks as though he's actually serious about it too because now, he's asking all of his producer friends to send beats to his e-mail address so he can hop in the studio and lay down some damaging lines. Posting a text-based message to Instagram, Suge Jacob said: "I need a beat to end Emenims [sic] career and shut his fans up," said the man on social media, adding his contact information below. It looks like he still hasn't figured out how to properly spell the rapper's stage name.

Do you think he's got what it takes to quiet down Eminem?