Nope, he's not joining any new cast of Love & Hip Hop. It was announced earlier today that Suge Jacob Knight is set to star in VH1's forthcoming docu-series titled Love & Listings. According to the network, the show will center around high profile real estate agents in the Southern California area who cater to celebrity clientele. Some of the famous faces making appearances on the show will include Jermaine Dupri, Jordin Sparks, Amber Rose, Michelle Williams, Ray J, Brandy Norwood, and Laz Alonso.

The real estate agents on the show are: "Suge Knight’s son Jacob Knight. Jacob is a real estate mogul in training who is ready to make a name for himself and recover his family’s legacy after years of living in the shadow of his father’s legal troubles. Joining him is former NFL Linebacker Zac Diles (who is dating none other than Black Ink Crew Chicago’s Kat), veteran agent Erik Miles, newbie Ajani Scott, and other names in the L.A. real estate game such as Taylor Schwartz, Andrew Clinkscale, Samantha Barretto, Sarah Scheper, Tai Savet, Alexandre Anu, and more!"

In a teaser for the new series, the young Knight shares just a bit of what he aims to bring to the show. "I'm Suge Jacob Knight," he says. "I'm Suge Knights son, and this is my story. When my father went away, everything went away." Then it cuts to a scene when he talks about his father. “I feel like my dad had bad communication. He didn’t know how to talk,” Jacob states. "The only way we can talk is probably through this...through the phone." The trailer shows a moment when Suge gives his son advice by saying, "I believe in you. Believe in yourself and you're gonna be alright."

“I don’t wanna let my dad down," Jacob says. "Getting that real estate license and becoming the top real estate agent in L.A. is the first step to making my father proud...I like the fact that I'm around successful people and beautiful homes. And I also get to do what I love." Check out the trailer below.