Suge Knight once alleged that Jay-Z was practically kidnapped and robbed in Los Angeles. A clip from a 2001 interview on Last Call With Carson Daly has made the rounds on social media where the Death Row boss hinted at his dislike for the Roc-A-Fella co-founder before suggesting that Hov ended up getting gagged and robbed during a trip to Los Angeles. The clip begins with Daly asking Knight of his thoughts on Jay's music. "I think Jay-Z is... he does what he do," Knight said. "Which is some good stuff but you know," he continued.



Robert Mora/Getty Images

Daly pushed a bit harder, asking Suge whether he likes Jay. Suge seemingly dodged the response and then went on to discuss an alleged situation in Los Angeles where Hov was attacked. "The only thing I know about Jay-Z is that he came to L.A. a few times, and Snoop and Dre told him that, ‘When you on the West Coast, you wrote a song for me. Don’t worry ’bout nothin’.'" Suge recounted. "Next thing I know he’s taped up, robbed, and gagged," he continued with a chuckle.

Suge said that he didn't have any idea who could've been behind the attack. However, he added that he did think Jay-Z is a "great guy because he's created what he do." He added, "I do like Jay-Z. I never met him."

Check the clip below.

