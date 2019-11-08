Now that the legal rights to Suge Knight's estate are cleared up, it's time to congratulate the music executive on becoming a grandfather after his son Jacob Knight welcomed a baby girl earlier this week, The Blast reports.

Jacob, AKA Lil Suge, is a star on VH1's reality series Love & Listings as he's growing his name as a top real estate agent and according to the publication the birth of his baby will be on the show. A long-time family friend, Auntie Diamond, who was an original member of Death Row Records spoke to The Blast confirming the exciting news.

"First and foremost I would like to say congratulations to my to dear nephew Lil Suge Knight, a new addition has been born," she said. "It’s a baby girl, the last name of course will be Knight." Much before the birth of his daughter, Jacob opened up to Access Live about naming his baby, making it clear she wouldn't be named "Suge Knight.

“I have a daughter on the way, so I’m thinking Baby Knight," he said.

Jacbon detailed further just why he chose to excel in real estate. “I mean, why not real estate? In this field, I want to get out of my father’s shadow. While he’s in prison, I want to make him proud the best way I can,” he said.

“I want to be like a role model for those kids that have like a parent in jail,” he added.. “Those kids who I went to Crenshaw with, because I’m a Crenshaw High School alumni. I just want to be a role model to my brothers and sisters … It’s like, I want to inspire those kids. I measure my success by how I inspire people.”