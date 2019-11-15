It's been over two decades and the murders of Tupac and Biggie are still unsolved. Each year, new information comes out on who murdered the rappers while conspiracy theories waft through the Internet. Suge Knight's son even suggested that Tupac was alive before retracting his statement.



Actor Tom Sizemore. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The latest revelation, according to The Sun, comes from a statement made by Black Hawk Down actor Tom Sizemore who told the FBI that he would wear a wire to prove Suge Knight, who he recounted meeting Knight once before at an AA meeting, arranged to have Tupac and Biggie killed. Apparently, Tom Sizemore told the FBI he had met with a gang member who tipped him off about Suge's involvement in the rap stars' murders. Sizemore reportedly had connections to another gang member who had more information on Suge's involvement and said that he'd pass their number to the FBI.

"Sizemore will wear a wire or provide any information to help solve the Biggie Smalls murder," the paperwork reads. It was retrieved by producer Don Sikorski who used the files for research on the film City Of Lies that revolves around the deaths of both Biggie and Tupac.

“There is a lot of information out there about this case but I think these documents really tell a huge story," Sikorski said. “When I was researching this case I found it very disenchanting because at the end of the day someone is dead - which is Biggie - and these documents exist but no one has seemed to care enough to look into them or put them out there into the public."