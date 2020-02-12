The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals won't play another game for several months, but that doesn't mean that Browns and Bengals fans aren't still catching Ls. The latest in a deep history of losses for Browns and Bengals supporters comes courtesy of an Ohio medical board committee, who have decided that being a fan of those long-suffering franchises doesn't qualify as a condition requiring the use of medical marijuana.

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

According to a report by The Cincinnati Enquirer, a petition to make "Bengals/Browns Fans" an official medical marijuana condition was submitted in December to the State Medical Board of Ohio. Unfortunately, Ohio state officials have swiftly rejected that petition.

If there is any place in the country where football fans are in need of that sweet, sweet relief, it is certainly Ohio. According to ESPN, neither of those franchises have won a playoff game since 1999, and they've both experienced plenty of heartbreak in the last few decades. Either the Browns or the Bengals have finished with the worst record in the NFL in three of the last four seasons, including a 2017 campaign when Cleveland went winless.

This past season, the Bengals finished with a 2-14 record which will give them an opportunity to turn things around with the first overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. That said, rumors are already swirling that the projected No.1 overall pick, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, has let it be known that he does not want to play in Cincinnati.

There simply may not be enough medical marijuana in the world to ease the pain of these two franchises.

Bryan Woolston/Getty Images