The full list of nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards has been announced. Succession, Better Call Saul, Euphoria, and many more are up for some of the biggest honors at the ceremony.

Succession leads all nominees with 25 nominations, including the highly coveted outstanding drama series. Ted Lasso and The White Lotus are both tied for second, with 20 nominations each.



Evan Agostini / Getty Images

After becoming the youngest, and only the second Black woman to win a lead actress drama Emmy for the first season of Euphoria, Zendaya is nominated for the award again for her portrayal of Rue Bennett.

HBO and HBO Max boast the most nominees of all the providers with 140 nominations. Netflix ranks second with 105.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to air on NBC, Monday, September 12 at 8:00 PM, ET.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo ’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or A Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under The Banner Of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or A Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam And Tommy

Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachment

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynsey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfayden, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders In The Building

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders In The Building

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes

The Oscars

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga

Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy

VICE

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori GRiener, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race