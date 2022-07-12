The full list of nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards has been announced. Succession, Better Call Saul, Euphoria, and many more are up for some of the biggest honors at the ceremony.
Succession leads all nominees with 25 nominations, including the highly coveted outstanding drama series. Ted Lasso and The White Lotus are both tied for second, with 20 nominations each.
Evan Agostini / Getty Images
After becoming the youngest, and only the second Black woman to win a lead actress drama Emmy for the first season of Euphoria, Zendaya is nominated for the award again for her portrayal of Rue Bennett.
HBO and HBO Max boast the most nominees of all the providers with 140 nominations. Netflix ranks second with 105.
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to air on NBC, Monday, September 12 at 8:00 PM, ET.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or A Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under The Banner Of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or A Movie
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam And Tommy
Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachment
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynsey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfayden, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Lee You-mi, Squid Game
Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders In The Building
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane, Only Murders In The Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Variety Special (Live)
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes
The Oscars
Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adele: One Night Only
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga
Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
VICE
The World According To Jeff Goldblum
Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori GRiener, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race