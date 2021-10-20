On the Rick Ross-assisted "I'ma Boss" Meek Mill raps, "Scared money don't make no money, if I ever go broke, I'ma take your money."

Echoing Young Jeezy on "Scared Money," Meek made it clear that if you want the bag, you have to be willing to risk the bag. Unfortunately for one aspiring rapper, however, risking the bag may have lead to fumbling it.

Although there is no exact blueprint for getting a contract from an established rapper, trashing a Subway might not be the best way to do it.

In trying to get attention and a record deal from Meek Mill's Dream Chasers Records, Twitter user @JumanneWay completely trashed his own place of business, a Subway, and sent a couple messages to the Philadelphia rapper.

"At Meek Mill. Tell Meek Mill to sign me," @JumanneWay said, littering the restaurant with food and other items. "Let him know, I'm trying to get signed to DreamChasers. F*ck all this Subway shit. F*ck all this Subway shit, bro. At Meek Mill, let him know I'm trying to get signed. I'm dead*ss. I'm done working at Subway. Dead*ss."

Way, ultimately trashing the entire Subway location, ensured that this move was not for clout, and that he would be cleaning the entire mess up.

"At Meek Mill. Let him know, DreamChasers, I'm not with none of this clout-chasing sh*t, bro. All of this clout-chasing shit is temporary, bro. Dead*ss. I don't want to do this. I really don't want to be doing none of this," he said, before showing the final result of his rampage. "I gotta clean all this up. This is the aftermath. I'm trying to reach out to Meek. Like I said, or anybody that's in a position to help put me in a better position. This right here, bro, this is like...I don't think y'all know how much I had to go through to get to this point, that this became acceptable to me. This isn't...this is crazy, man."

As a result of the bizarre publicity stunt, Subway fired the employee and unfortunately for Way, Meek Mill, fresh off the release of his latest album, Expensive Pain, has yet to respond to his pleas for a record deal. Whether or not Meek gives any type of response at all is yet to be seen but it's hard to imagine that trashing a Subway for a YouTube video would ever land a record deal with one of the game's biggest rappers.

What do you think of this guy completely trashing a Subway to get Meek Mill's attention? Let us know in the comments.

[Via]