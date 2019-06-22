A 25-year-old Maryland substitute teacher is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting one of her students. The Anne Arundel County Police Department revealed that Alexis Merces Boberg allegedly supplied alcohol and sexually assaulted a student at her grandparents place. Police launched an investigation after the reports were filed on June 4th. The report was filed by the victim -- a student at North County High School and the Center of Applied Technologies North.



Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The victim alleged Boberg and him exchanged numbers in may before meeting outside of the school on numerous occasions throughout May. A day after the report was filed, the Child Abuse Unit launched a warrant at her address and were later granted an arrest warrant. She's since been charged with two counts of a fourth-degree sex offense with a person in a position of authority and one account of consuming an alcoholic beverage on public property.

Per Capital Gazette, court documents revealed that the victim and Boberg communicated through Snapchat. She allegedly sent him explicit pictures through the app. She met the victim and his friend at a snowball stand. Afterward, she allegedly gave them small bottles of liquor. The victim's age hasn't been revealed.

Boberg later took the victim to her grandparents' house on May 24th where they allegedly engaged in sex acts. Later on, they allegedly did the same in her car. "During the last 20 days, my son has been manipulated into a sexual relationship [with] his substitute teacher at school," the victim's mother told police.

Her attorney said that she plans to plead not guilty. Her court date has yet to be scheduled.

