Submit Your Music For The "Heat Seekers" Contest: Week Nine Artist Spotlights

Our "Heat Seekers" contest is entering it's ninth week, which means there's only a couple of weeks left for new artists to submit their music in hopes of winning the grand prize - a studio session with one of the game's best producers at the HNHH studio.

Dedicated to highlighting talented TuneCore artists, each contributor has a shot at landing a spot on our ever-growing playlist, in addition to being eligible for the exclusive studio session.

You could be the next featured artist, as the "Heat Seekers" contest will be running up until June 7th. All you have to do is sign up here and distribute your upcoming release through TuneCore, be it a single, EP, album, or mixtape. The entire grand prize studio experience will also be filmed and shared on our home page in June - so submit your music now!

As we kick off Week 9 of the contest, today we'll be highlighting three TuneCore artists including Lil Dumbo, Self Provoked and Jae Mansa.

Lil Dumbo

New Jersey native Lil Dumbo describes his music style as "fun, meaningful, and meant to bring joy to a lot of people." His musical inspirations include the likes of Lil Wayne and Young Thug, as well as Big Sean, Tory Lanez and Bryson Tiller.

Lil Dumbo's most popular songs include "Bodak Blanco" and "Rockstar," which is the first studio single he released in 2017.

Self Provoked

Self Provoked, hailing from Sun Valley, California, began creating music during his teenage years, posting some of his first music to the web in 2010. He later collaborated with DJ Hoppa on an album called "The Decade," which included the single "All Falls Together," featuring Dizzy Wright. His most recent album, "Full Fridge" dropped at the top of 2018.

Jae Mansa

Cousins Daron “Jae” Johnson and Brandon “B” Boone formed Jae Mansa in 2016. The North Carolina natives went on to sign an equity distribution deal with Roc Nation in November 2018 and they recently dropped their sophomore EP titled, "Yung Kings." The seven-track album includes their breakout song “Fate,” which has accumulated over 3 Million plays on Spotify, as well as other hits such as "I Swear" and "Yung Kings."