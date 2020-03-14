This year, Styles P and Adjua Styles will be celebrating their 25th marriage anniversary. The hip hop couple is currently featured on this season fo Marriage Boot Camp, and they're hoping that their appearance will help them iron out some wrinkled places in their relationship. Adjua shared with Madame Noire that the last 10 years with her husband have fallen into a monotonous rut, so they wanted to take advantage of the couple's therapy even if it was on reality television.



Jemal Countess / Stringer / Getty Images

In 2015, Styles P and Adjua's 20-year-old daughter Tai committed suicide. Since that time, the couple has spoken openly about their ongoing healing process. While many couples decide to split following a tragedy, Adjua Styles said that breaking up her marriage wasn't even an option. "It was more like, 'What the hell are we going to do to make sure we support each other and get through this to heal?'" she said. "That was not even a whim. It was like, ‘Ok, so this is our situation, this has been put in our path. What can we do to not be broken from it? How can we use each other to strengthen and heal?’ We leaned on each other."

She also talked about the "phases" a parent goes through when they lose a child so tragically. "For me, the phase that I’m in now, it’s so much better. It’s peaceful," Adjua added. "The initial stage is very difficult. You can’t even articulate what you’re going through, let alone lean on anyone. You don’t even really know what’s going on. Your whole world is shaken up."

Adjua also mentioned that she has a heartfelt concern for Vanessa Bryant after the deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. "For her to have her partner gone. It’s a double whammy," Adjua added. "I think about her just trying to process. You process one, then the other. Then you still have the children you’re looking at, which are reminders. It’s a lot."