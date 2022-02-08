The 2022 Winter Olympics have officially begun in Beijing, China, but some hip-hop fans are more excited about another Olympics-type event involving some of their favorite rappers. For the last few weeks, Styles P has been claiming that he can out-smoke some of rap's biggest stoners, including Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, and Curren$y. Now, it looks like the most popular weed-heads in rap are pulling together to train for the upcoming "Smoker's Olympics," preparing to see who will win the gold medal.

There remains no date yet for the Smoker's Olympics but so far, it looks like Styles P will be participating alongside B-Real, Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA, Curren$y, Redman, Snoop Dogg, Berner, Devin the Dude, and Johnny Blaze. Others could end up participating as the challenge picks up steam. As some rappers have started training their iron lungs for the battle, Styles P, Wiz Khalifa, and B-Real each took time this weekend to show off their gravity bongs, taking consecutive puffs from the gadget.





"In Training," said Styles P after posting his video. "But I gotta keep hitting @breal @wizkhalifa for the training techniques."

B-Real was next in line to show off his smoking prowess, taking over a dozen hits in a row from his G-bong without coughing.

And finally, Wiz Khalifa showed off his lung capacity, convincing his followers that nobody could smoke more than him if it came down to that.

Watch all of their videos below. Who do you think will end up winning the Smoker's Olympics?







