The competitive nature of hip-hop isn't limited to wordplay, catalog, or album sales. Rappers can get quite competitive about cannabis consumption, too. Over the weekend, Styles P appeared on the latest episode of Smoke DZA and Show Broadway's where he put out a challenge -- the Smoke Olympics. P stated that he would be able to out smoke "the man across the table" from him, along with any other rapper that would go up against him. "I could out smoke Curren$y," he said. "I can out smoke Uncle Snoop, Curren$y, Bern and Wiz."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A slew of reactions from some of the artists he named flooded the comment section and appeared to be down for the challenge. Snoop Dogg told Styles to "slow down," Spitta called referred to the claim as "Holy Capple juice," and Wiz Khalifa just let out a few tears of laughter. More rappers continued to chime in, seeming quite intrigued by the idea of a Smoker's Olympics.

P later doubled down on his claim, adding that there should be some sort of Verzuz component involved. "I’ve been training for this shit my whole life," he wrote in a subsequent post, tagging Snoop, B-Real, Method Man, and more. "love all of these dudes . But if a smoke Olympic happens .. I’m going home with gold !!"

Who do you think would win the gold in a Smoker's Olympics? Let us know in the comment section below.