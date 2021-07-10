Styles P Proves Why His Bar "Hit Different" On "Ghosting"

There are few rappers that get better with age. While Styles P's a little bit less rugged than he was during the LOX's heyday, his pen remains as sharp as ever. He's showcased that he could stand along the young boys when he teamed up with Dave East on Beloved and the slew of projects he dropped between 2018 and now. On Friday, he returned with his latest body of work, Ghosting. Laced 14 songs in total, and appearances from Tony Moxberg, Dyce Payne, and more, Styles' first project of 2021 is a reminder of just how great of an MC he is.

One song in particular that stands out is "Hit Different." The rapper revisits his past and the experiences that made him who he is today while also reflecting on his personal growth. "I subscribe to energy, if it's all good/ If it's and, then I'm bouncin' out or pullin' out the 9," he raps over a smokey saxophone.

Quotable Lyrics

Just imagine when my act clean

Alkaline body, I'm never taking a vaccine

I reclaim my time like Maxine

'Cause I was in the water with the crack fiends

I was in the bud with the dope fiends

Came from a gritty place, why you think I'm so clean?