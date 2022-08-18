Styles P says that he's ready to boycott Verzuz if Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are no longer attached to the show, following news that the two artists have filed a lawsuit against Triller. The LOX rapper spoke about the situation during an interview with TMZ on Thursday.

“It would be good if they – Triller, Swizz and Tim — could rock out and figure a way to fix this,” he told the outlet. “Hip Hop is always funny shit in it. I think people should just stick to what they said they were going to from the beginning […] Hip Hop people shouldn’t fuck with it if Swizz and Tim ain’t involved. I sure wouldn’t. I wouldn’t watch it at all.”



Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland filed a $28 million lawsuit against Triller on Tuesday, alleging that the company has been short on several payments since acquiring Verzuz in early 2021. The company fired back a day later, claiming that they've already paid the two $50 million in cash and stock. They also stated that the lawsuit is not a "feud over Verzuz."

“This is not a feud over VERZUZ but simply about earn-out payments to Swizz and Tim,” the statement provided to TMZ read. “Swizz and Tim have personally been paid by Triller over $50 million in cash and stock to-date, and they stand to benefit even more over time. In addition, they have annual obligations, which if met, and no breach has occurred, entitles them to additional payments."

Styles P was featured on Verzuz, last August, as a member of The Lox going against Dipset.

Check out Styles P's discussion with TMZ below.

