Styles P Keeps The Streets At Attention On "Order In The Court"

Aron A.
July 11, 2021 16:42
Via TIDAL

Order In The Court
Styles P

A highlight off of "Ghosting."


Last year, we received a brand new project from The LOX, marking their first in four years. The Yonkers MCs have largely been focused on their independent hustles which include the numerous juice bars across the Tri-State area. Thankfully, it hasn't completely taken away from their solo grinds. Styles P, specifically, has been on a roll over the years with his solo releases. This week, he shared his latest offering, Ghosting

The rapper's fourteen-song project showcases that Ghost only gets better with age. On "Order In The Court," the rapper links producers Khardier Da G.O.D and Shroom who split the track into two halves. 

Ghosting includes appearances from Mrs Farma, Dyce Payne, Tony Moxberg, Yemi Sauce, and Lavish Life. Check the song "Order In The Court" below.

Quotable Lyrics
You could be in a Uhaul, gettin' hauled around
They in the mall, you gettin' mauled around
Imagine how your son and your daughter sound 

