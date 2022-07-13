They don't call him a gentleman and gangster for no reason. Styles P went viral on Tuesday night after a video emerged of the Yonkers rapper intervening as police attempted to arrest a young woman outside of Juices For Life. The police are aggressively manhandling the young woman while someone films and Styles P steps in to help her out. The rapper immediately tells the woman to "loosen up" to prevent police from claiming that she is resisting arrest. One officer then steps to Styles P before the rapper tells him, "Yousa hoe!"



Larry French/Getty Images

As the officer attempts to step toward Styles, he calls him out for having his hand on his holster while arresting the young lady. P also told the man that he's not from the community and was "scared." As the officer told P to back up, Styles told him to do the same, blasting him for putting his hands on a woman.

Despite the praise Styles received for standing up for the woman, he went on Instagram Live to explain why he shouldn't have gotten confrontational with the officer.

"On behalf of all young Black people who seen the video, I was wrong,” he said. “Because you got to be careful of what you do, and how you speak out here because we’re all at danger. But we also got to kinda step up when we see shit being done wrong. I definitely should have delegated better." He added that he was frustrated to see a woman being handled in that way, and that's what ultimately made him tick.

"I was so mad I wanted to kinda fight the cop. Which is one of the dumbest things you can do,” he continued. "Don’t do what I just did. What we have to do, and I say this a gangsta and a gentleman. Don’t be scared to be a cop if you not built to be outside," he said before urging for police reform.

Check out Styles P's comments below.