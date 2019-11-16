Styles P Illustrates His "Blood, Sweat, & Tears"

Styles P's latest project Presence is a testament to the legend's ability to keep churning out good music. "Blood, Sweat, & Tears" is a personal favorite on the new project, and it may be one of Styles' best songs of the last 5 years. Produced by Fortez, "Blood, Sweat, & Tears" relies heavily on a melancholy sample of a woman singing in a manner that is reminiscent of crying. The somber sample has some beauty to it though, and Styles steps onto the beat and bares his soul.

The veteran rapper lays down some street knowledge in the form of anecdotes, something he has always done exceptionally well. "Blood, Sweat, & Tears" is a track you can listen to when you're distraught, but it also can serve as a powerful song for those who are looking back at what they've come from.

Quotable Lyrics

Since the Dana Dane days is the times I was slinging haze

Got the picture but never the frame in the same day

Ain't a Blood but my man is, I bleed for him

Ain't a Crip but my man is, I C for him

Couple homies locked up I'm staying free for 'em

The youth need a old head I keep it G for 'em

I'm usually riding in the back seat

But if I drive i'ma play the lane to the max speed