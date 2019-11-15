mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Styles P Grinds Out Another Album With "Presence"

Erika Marie
November 15, 2019 02:49
He stays in the studio.


The Lox is in the building. Styles P is determined to go down as the hardest working emcee in 2019 as the rapper adds another project to his long list of releases. On Friday the New York rapper delivered Presence, which on the cover art of the album Styles shares is "the state or fact of existing, occurring or being present in a place or thing." The 10-track record is delivered via The Phantom Entertainment LLC and EMPIRE.

Presence is sonically aligned with Styles P's streetwise lyricism and delivery that fans have continued to love throughout the years. The veteran rapper calls on a few artists to help him round out the project including Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Chris Rivers, Cris Streetz, I-Man, Xander, and Butta. Check it out and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Bad Man ft. Butta
2. Blam Blam Blam ft. Conway & Benny The Butcher
3. Blood, Sweat & Tears
4. Golden ft. Xander
5. Either, Or
6. Brand New
7. Yes, Lord! ft. I-Man
8. Roll Up ft. Chris Rivers & Cris Streetz
9. Numbers Don't Lie
10. Gotta Know

