Styles P, Ghostface Killah, Nas, Dave East & Remy Ma Unite For Classic NY Posse Cut "The Mecca"

Dre D.
October 09, 2020 12:19
The Mecca
Styles P, Ghostface Killah & Remy Ma Feat. Nas, Dave East & RahdaMUSprime

New York joins forces for a new single to commemorate the premiere of the new film "The Forty-Year-Old Version."


New York City filmmaker Radha Blank just dropped "The Forty-Year-Old Version" with Netflix, a semi-autobiographical film about her experiences living and working as a playwright in New York City.

The filmmaker has been an avid hip hop fan for a while and she took up rapping as a way to cope with the loss of her mother.

"Rapping gave me something to do with my pain, my rage, and grief, and at the same time celebrate my mom, since she was the first person I shared my RadhaMUSprime rhymes with," she told Decider.

To celebrate the release of the film, she enlisted some of New York's finest rappers for a scorcher of a song.

Styles P, Ghostface Killah, Remy Ma, Nas, and Dave East join Radha - who also spits a verse - on a classic New York-feeling beat from homebred producers Da Beatminerz.

Check out "The Mecca" below and share your thoughts with us in the comments. Who do you think had the best verse on this one?

Quotable Lyrics

Stay dangerously, ancestral guidance
Spiritual gangsta, you know how we slidin
Like some rosary beads, I know the code to the streets
But where would I be if they wasn't looking over me?
My life's been a better life since I left that life

Styles P
