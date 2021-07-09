Styles P Drops Off New Album "Ghosting"

Styles P is one of the greatest to ever do it, and while he doesn't always get recognized as such, the LOX lyricist has been steadily dropping off consistent music for decades now. Today, Pinero comes through with his brand new album Ghosting, a project that clocks in at a solid fourteen tracks. Rest assured that there are plenty of bars to be found throughout, and P wastes little time in setting the tone on "Time Traveler."

It's impressive to see how Styles has adapted to the changing musical climate without turning his back on his signature style. For the D Block veteran, gully bars will always be par for the course. His lyrical acumen is in fine form on "Privilege," which segues nicely into the hazy jazz odyssey "Hit Different." A slew of features from MRS Farma, Lavish Life, and Dyce Payne keep the middle section lively, and while it might be jarring at first to hear autotune on "Stop The Rain," P keeps it grounded with a rugged and intimidating performance.

As the album closes, Styles opts to fly solo for the final stretch, a run that features highlights like the gully "Order in The Court" and the closing track "See Myself." Though it's unlikely this album will bring in loads of new fans, those who already know what Styles is about will find much to appreciate on Ghosting, another solid effort from rap's favorite gentlemanly gangster.