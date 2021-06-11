mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Styles P Does What He Does Best On "Scattered"

Mitch Findlay
June 11, 2021 10:54
Scattered
Styles P

Styles P spits formidable bars on new single "Scattered," produced by his son Noah Styles.


Styles P is easily one of the most consistent emcees in the game, period. Never deviating from the game plan, the New York legend has kept it thoroughly lyrical since he first emerged on The LOX's debut Money, Power, & Respect. Today, he came through with another new single "Scattered," produced by his son Noah Styles. 

Off the bat, it's clear that Styles is as sharp as ever, his bars befitting of his formidable presence. "I got bars and I'm servin' drinks / I got plugs and I'm servin' links," he spits. "Tryin to get the money like Irv did with Murder Inc / I don't ever write cause if I did, it would murder ink / take a deep breath, hold it in n***a -- murder stink." He keeps the pace going with another relentless verse, switching up his flow and catching slick pockets like a true New York veteran.

Be sure to show some appreciation for Styles P, still murderous with the bars after all these years. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I got bars and I'm servin' drinks 
I got plugs and I'm servin' links,
Tryin to get the money like Irv did with Murder Inc
I don't ever write cause if I did, it would murder ink
Take a deep breath, hold it in n***a -- murder stink

