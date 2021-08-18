Following the eventful Verzuz between The LOX and Dipset, Styles P is showing love to Jim Jones after the rapper revealed he's recovering from COVID-19. Capo shared a video on Instagram, showing off the care package that the "plant-based god" dropped off for him to reach peak health and conditioning once he gets back to full strength.

"Good lookin @stylesp for th care pack," wrote Jim Jones as his caption. "Bout to start takin all this shit lol."

The products that Styles P handed off to Jim Jones are from Farmacy For Life, a company that prides itself on being "hip hop's first health food store." Many of the products are vegan-friendly.

"I definitely needed this boost since I was down but I'm gonna get back in the gym with some of this, you already know what it is, man," said the rapper.

Jim Jones revealed a few days ago that he recently contracted COVID-19. He encouraged all of his fans to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and avoiding large crowds. "I urge everybody to stay safe out there," he said. "COVID is real. I was runnin' 'round here thinking I was Superman and COVID knocked the socks off Superman."

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Capo.