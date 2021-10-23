Styles P Assists RiFF RAFF & Maudest Mind On "Brand New Baller"

RiFF RAFF is coming off of his collaborative effort with Yelawolf earlier this year. The two connected on Turquoise Tornado which included appearances alongside DJ Paul, Paul Wall, Peso Peso, and more. Now, Riff Raff gearing up for another joint effort with Maudest Mind titled, Teriyaki Tidal Wave EP. With a release date set for Nov. 1st, he came through this week with the first single off of the project alongside an unexpected collaborator.

RiFF RAFF and Maudest Mind teamed up with The LOX's Styles P for their new single, "Brand New Baller." The bass-heavy production meets RiFF RAFF's signature humor before Styles P comes through for the final verse.

Check out the latest from Riff Raff and Maudest Mind and keep your eyes peeled for their new EP.

Quotable Lyrics

Homie cut the checks and the benefits

I got bakin' soda, OT Genasis

I am too smart for a nemesis

Catch 'em out of state, hoppin' out of some rented shit