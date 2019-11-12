Styles P Announces New Project "Presence" With "Brand New"

Styles P went from slanging bricks to juices but the essence of the streets hasn't left his music at all. The rapper is getting ready to release his forthcoming project, Presence which is set to arrive this Friday. Even though there are only a few days left until its release, he gave fans of what to expect with his latest track, "Brand New." Over breezy, soulful production, Styles does what he does best while dishing bars about everything from paranoia in the hood to having an Ital diet and keeping positive energy.

Presence will mark Styles's third project of the year. In May, he dropped off S.P. The GOAT: Ghost Of All Time and shortly after, he unleashed a joint project with his son ahead of Father's Day titled, Generational Excellence.

Quotable Lyrics

You don't want a bullet in your mouth like it's Tylenol

They ain't show the shooter, just the body, it went viral y'all

You ain't see a shell out of rifle, it'll spiral y'all

Leave the car running, gotta jet, let it idle y'all