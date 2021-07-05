When it comes to the art of consistency in hip-hop, it must be acknowledged that not every emcee is created equal. In that regard, few have managed to hold it down as thoroughly as Styles P, who has been actively dropping music since the mid-nineties.

Boasting thirteen studio albums, four collaborative albums, a prolific mixtape catalog, and several LOX releases, it's easy to comfortably name Styles P among the game's most consistent emcees. Now, he's about ready to build on his discography with yet another release, confirming that his new album Ghosting is set to arrive this coming Friday, July 9th.

Though Pinero didn't opt to provide many details about the album to come, his good buddies over at ItsTheReal revealed that they would be contributing a skit. "Don’t miss it !!!" adds P, sharing an amusing animation on his Twitter page. As for the music itself, P opts to play it close to the chest, though fans already know what to expect from the grimy lyricist.

Perhaps we can assume that his son Noah Styles will contribute production in some capacity; a few years back, the pair connected for the Generational Excellence EP, making a strong case as the best father-son duo in hip-hop. Only a few weeks ago, they returned with a vengeance with "Scattered," which may very well appear on the upcoming album. It would also be exciting to see a few LOX appearances on Ghosting, as Jada, Sheek, and Styles always deliver when united on wax.

Look for Styles' Ghosting to land this coming Friday -- will you be tuning in?