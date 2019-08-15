On the second season of the OWN network's Black Love, rapper Styles P and his wife Adjua Styles were candid about their relationship. The couple has been married since 1995 and the 24 years that they've been husband and wife, they've weathered many storms. They were open and honest about Styles' infidelity and tragically losing their 19-year-old daughter, Tai, after she committed suicide in 2015.

“We were extremely close,” Adjua told The Breakfast Club back in 2017. “I had her on the brink of 19. When she committed suicide she was living on her own, and I feel within my heart that if I was around...[I could’ve] been her safe haven.” Styles and Adjua also shared that recovering from such a tragedy together brought them closer.

If this latest report from theJasmineBRAND is true, then the world will be seeing more of the Styles' as they embark on a new reality television venture. The publication states that the couple is adding their names to the list of WeTV Marriage Boot Camp cast members next season. There wasn't any further information given as to what they may be hashing out during their time on the series or who they'll be sharing camera time with, but we're sure it'll be an interesting cast tof characters.