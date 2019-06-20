Styles P & Lil Fame Join Forces With Ras Kass On "Guns N Roses"

Ras Kass is getting ready for the release of his new album, Soul On Ice 2 which is set to drop through Mello Music Group. The project's set to arrive in a little over a month now and to build anticipation, he links up with Styles P and Lil Fame for his new single, "Guns N Roses." Over a massive instrumental with aggressive drums, Ras Kass enlists two equally potent emcees and reminds everyone that he hasn't lost his touch. Lil Fame's aggressive vocals make the hook pop out even more

Soul On Ice 2 will arrive nearly 25 years after Rass Kass debut album. The project is set to include appearances from Snoop Dogg, Pete Rock, and more.

“I wasn’t even sure I would ever even try to approach Soul On Ice 2 but after nearly 25 years, this is my Silver Anniversary,” Ras Kass told HipHopDX. “I needed to take inventory and see how I had changed (if any) and how our society had improved (did it really?).”

Quotable Lyrics

Get your gas mask, Fame, Billy & Rass Kass

And myself will leave your ass in a trashbag

Haktoo on 'em, let the bullet follow the phlegm

The gem is like a pen so I drew on 'em

