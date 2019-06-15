mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Styles P & His Son Noah Styles Showcase "Generational Excellence" Ahead Of Father's Day

Aron A.
June 14, 2019 21:01
Generational Excellence
Styles P & Noah Styles

Styles P and Noah Styles are making a case for best father-son duo in rap since Birdman & Lil Wayne.


Styles P has been flooding the streets for the past two years with music. It's crazy because you'd think someone like Ghost who's been around for a minute would've lost the fire to rap and went on to pursue other things. But that's not the case. In 2018, he blessed fans with Nickel Bag and shortly after, dropped off G-Host. Then, he linked up with Dave East for Beloved followed by the Dime Bag EP. After releasing S.P. The GOAT: Ghost of All Time earlier this year, he has teamed up with his son Noah Styles for a special project ahead of father's day.

Equipped with six songs in total and appearances from Dyce Payne, Jaewon, and Chris Rivers, Styles P and his son link up for a special project. While the bars are handled predominantly by P and his collaborators, his son handles the beats. It's a solid project from the two, even if it is 15 minutes but it will likely spark future collaborations between the two. 

