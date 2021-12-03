Styles P & Havoc Share Their Highly Anticipated Album, “Wreckage Manner”

On November 20th, Styles P and Havoc shared “Nightmares 2 Dreams,” which was received incredibly well by audiences. Now, they’ve dropped off their highly anticipated joint project, Wreckage Manner, which sees the two industry legends link up on 10 tracks like only they can.

Thus far, titles like “21 Gun Salute” and “Move How We Wanna” appear to be fan favourites, although that could easily change as fans have more time to soak in the new hip-hop duo’s lyrics and production.

“Making this piece of work reminded me of working with P (the late, great Prodigy of Mobb Deep),” Havoc said following the album’s only single’s release. “Styles is an artist that I was a fan of over the years, so making this project was truly a pleasure.”

Styles P has also been promoting Wreckage Manner online. “@mobbdeephavoc and myself worked on album together !! ITS OUT RIGHT NOW .. Pure dose of golden era mixed with the future !! Go get it and enjoy” he wrote to his followers earlier this morning.

Which of Styles P and Havoc’s new joints is your favourite? Drop a comment and let us know.

Tracklist:

1. F*ck Around

2. Move How We Wanna

3. Fiend For

4. Pay Me In Cash

5. 21 Gun Salute

6. YO 2 QB

7. Havoc and The Ghost

8. Good As Gold

9. Hymn to Him

10. Nightmares 2 Dreams