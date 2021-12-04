mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Styles P & Havoc Bring It For "YO 2 QB" On "Wreckage Manner"

Aron A.
December 04, 2021 12:49
1.8K Views
42
2
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

YO 2 QB
Styles P & Havoc

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
72% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
5 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

A gritty banger off of Styles P and Havoc's new collaborative project.


For those who are simply in need of dope beats and lyrical excellence, Styles P and Havoc delivered on Friday. Packaged as their new joint effort, Wreckage Manner, Styles and Havoc came through with gritty New York rap music that isn't meant to cater to the TikTok audience. Laced with 10 songs in total, entirely produced by Havoc, the Mobb Deep member, and the LOX MC delivered a body of work that's meant to honor the streets and raw rap music.

The two pay homage to their respective stomping grounds on the song, "YO 2 QB." Havoc revisits "Quiet Storm" as he and Styles P detail horrifying experiences from their come-ups in the streets. In many ways, it feels like a return to form for both artists. As Styles says, "This the old Ghost on that ra-ra."

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics
I am stone cold, I could ring Medusa's bell
Tell that bitch to bow down, I'm greater than the king
Look in my eyes, I'm fire, I done chewed through hell
Done some shit on my lonely that you couldn't believe
I ain't trying to bring her homie, just some shit up my sleeve
'Nother one on my waist, if I hit up your face
You got a girl? Tell that bitch to get ready to grieve

Styles P
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  2
  2
  1.8K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Styles P Havoc
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Styles P & Havoc Bring It For "YO 2 QB" On "Wreckage Manner"
42
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject