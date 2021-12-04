Styles P & Havoc Bring It For "YO 2 QB" On "Wreckage Manner"

For those who are simply in need of dope beats and lyrical excellence, Styles P and Havoc delivered on Friday. Packaged as their new joint effort, Wreckage Manner, Styles and Havoc came through with gritty New York rap music that isn't meant to cater to the TikTok audience. Laced with 10 songs in total, entirely produced by Havoc, the Mobb Deep member, and the LOX MC delivered a body of work that's meant to honor the streets and raw rap music.

The two pay homage to their respective stomping grounds on the song, "YO 2 QB." Havoc revisits "Quiet Storm" as he and Styles P detail horrifying experiences from their come-ups in the streets. In many ways, it feels like a return to form for both artists. As Styles says, "This the old Ghost on that ra-ra."

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

I am stone cold, I could ring Medusa's bell

Tell that bitch to bow down, I'm greater than the king

Look in my eyes, I'm fire, I done chewed through hell

Done some shit on my lonely that you couldn't believe

I ain't trying to bring her homie, just some shit up my sleeve

'Nother one on my waist, if I hit up your face

You got a girl? Tell that bitch to get ready to grieve