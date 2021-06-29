The debate of what does and does not qualify as snitching is a conversation that Hip Hop knows all too well. There have been artists and label executives accused of snitching or cooperating with authorities, and each time those instances are brought up, the public, as well as rappers, weigh in with their opinions. Styles P took some time to speak on the topic recently and he made it clear that regular folks living lives outside of crime shouldn't be labeled as snitches.

"A lot of you are getting things confused because OGs f*cked you up. You don't have enough clarity of what's going on," said P. "Let me explain something to you. A regular citizen who has not broken the code or does not live a life of crime or is not an everyday criminal is not a snitch."



Larry French / Stringer / Getty Images

"You should expect them people to call the cops," he continued, before repeating himself to make sure his point was heard. "I don't who your OG is, like I say, I don't give a f*ck what set you in, n*gga. If a regular citizen who does not break the law calls the police on your stupid ass, and you didn't expect that and you callin' them a snitch, you's a f*cking dummy."

"I don't know who teaching y'all, I don't know who's bloodin' and crippin' y'all n*ggas in or gangin' y'all n*ggas in, but you have no f*ckin' idea on what's going on." Styles P then apologized for his insults because many don't know the difference because their "OGs taught y'all wrong."

Check out his video in full below.