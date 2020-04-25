Over a month ago now, Stussy dropped off its highly-anticipated collab with Nike on the Zoom Spiridon Cage 2. This is a sneaker that certainly fits the dad shoe aesthetic that we have seen over the last few years and with Stussy's touch, this shoe is a must-cop for collectors who are fans of the infamous streetwear imprint. For those who don't know, the original collab featured two colorways and now, Stussy and Nike are getting ready to drop a third.

This model is extremely basic as we see a black mesh upper and grey midsole. The two shades go well together and the muted aesthetic will allow the shoe to be paired with pretty well any outfit. Stussy branding can be found on the tongue, back heel, and even the outsole. Overall, this is yet another dope Stussy x Nike shoe and we're sure fans of both brands are excited to get their hands on these.

A release date for this collab has not been set in stone yet so stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information regarding the colorway.

Image via Nike

