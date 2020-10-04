mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

$tupid Young Enlists NoCap For New Single "I Can't Change"

Dre D.
October 04, 2020 09:35
81 Views
10
0
Afficials / EMPIREAfficials / EMPIRE
Afficials / EMPIRE

I Can't Change
$tupid Young, NoCap & Steelz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

$tupid Young delivers a new single with NoCap ahead of his upcoming project.


$tupid Young has been one of the West Coast's hidden talents, consistently crafting street hits with artists like Tee Grizzley and Toronto's Ching

The Long Beach native links up with Alabama rapper NoCap for a defiant new single titled "I Can't Change."

The two rappers keep all ten toes down over a creeping beat from producer Steelz, a staple of the West Coast sound who also crafted hits for Nipsey Hussle and Snoop Dogg

Young isn't one to partner with artists that don't complement his style and this song is no exception. Young and NoCap each get their own verse, before going bar for bar on the third verse together with impressive chemistry.

Listen to "I Can't Change" below and as always, let us know what you think in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

To all my n****s, this a letter to you
We came a long way, see what this rapping can do
Cause where come from, dreams hardly come true
OGs laced me right before I walked in these shoes
Tryna stay focused, I ain't got sh*t to prove
Music and my son, I got so much sh*t to lose
When my n****s died, I swear it left me confused
Had my eyes open while I ride with the tool

$tupid Young
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  81
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
$tupid Young NoCap Steelz long beach california west coast hip hop
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS $tupid Young Enlists NoCap For New Single "I Can't Change"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject