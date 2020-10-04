$tupid Young Enlists NoCap For New Single "I Can't Change"

$tupid Young has been one of the West Coast's hidden talents, consistently crafting street hits with artists like Tee Grizzley and Toronto's Ching.

The Long Beach native links up with Alabama rapper NoCap for a defiant new single titled "I Can't Change."

The two rappers keep all ten toes down over a creeping beat from producer Steelz, a staple of the West Coast sound who also crafted hits for Nipsey Hussle and Snoop Dogg.

Young isn't one to partner with artists that don't complement his style and this song is no exception. Young and NoCap each get their own verse, before going bar for bar on the third verse together with impressive chemistry.

Listen to "I Can't Change" below and as always, let us know what you think in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

To all my n****s, this a letter to you

We came a long way, see what this rapping can do

Cause where come from, dreams hardly come true

OGs laced me right before I walked in these shoes

Tryna stay focused, I ain't got sh*t to prove

Music and my son, I got so much sh*t to lose

When my n****s died, I swear it left me confused

Had my eyes open while I ride with the tool