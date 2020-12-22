mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

$tupid Young Drops Off Debut Album "From Here On Out"

Aron A.
December 22, 2020 16:59
From Here On Out
$tupid Young

The Long Beach rapper enlists Blueface, Tee Grizzley, NoCap, and more for his debut album.


The West Coast has been producing a lot of heat in recent times. All across California, rappers are uniting and keep the sounds of the West Coast alive with each release. Long Beach's $tupid Young has been steadily on the rise over the past year and now, he's returned with his debut album, From Here On Out. The rapper's project is a solid 12 songs in length with a slew of guest appearances. Tee Grizzley appears on the previously released single, "Wit A Sticc" while the NoCap-assisted "I Can't Change," alongside Steelz" is also included on the tracklist. Other guest appearances on the project include Blueface, O.T. Genasis, Rucci, Yhung T.O. more many more.

Check out the debut project from the Long Beach native below and sound of in the comments with your thoughts. 

