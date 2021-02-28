mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stunna Girl Snaps On New Project "Stunna This Stunna That"

Aron A.
February 28, 2021 12:10
95 Views
00
1
CoverCover

Stunna This Stunna That
Stunna Girl

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Stunna Girl makes a formal introduction on her new project, "Stunna This Stunna That."


It's been two years since Stunna Girl went viral with the release of "Runway" but she's kept her foot on the neck of the rap game since then. The NorCal rapper has been steadily climbing the ranks with new singles since and now, she's back with her first full body of work, Stunna This Stunna That. Dripping in attitude and swag, Stunna Girl makes her presence felt off of the rip on "Still Smoke," the first single from the project that also serves as track #1. It's a 12-track project filled with bangers from top to bottom.

Check it out below.

  1. Still Smoke
  2. Ask About Me
  3. Fucking Up The Game
  4. Ride
  5. Unfuckwittable
  6. 10 Times
  7. Can’t Choose
  8. Catch Me At The Bank
  9. Two Tone
  10. Stunna This Stunna That
  11. No Real Bitches Left
  12. Where You Belong
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Stunna Girl Snaps On New Project "Stunna This Stunna That"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject