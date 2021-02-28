Stunna Girl Snaps On New Project "Stunna This Stunna That"

It's been two years since Stunna Girl went viral with the release of "Runway" but she's kept her foot on the neck of the rap game since then. The NorCal rapper has been steadily climbing the ranks with new singles since and now, she's back with her first full body of work, Stunna This Stunna That. Dripping in attitude and swag, Stunna Girl makes her presence felt off of the rip on "Still Smoke," the first single from the project that also serves as track #1. It's a 12-track project filled with bangers from top to bottom.

