Stunna Girl Reminds Us She’s “Ratch,” But “He Love That” On New Song With 42 Dugg

This weekend, Stunna Girl has been doing it big, first releasing a new single, “Ratch” with 42 Dugg, then sharing an accompanying video the next day. The song was produced by LunchMoney Lewis, and hears the “Runway” hitmaker spit game about her man knowing that she’s ratchet, but still loving her even though she’s a “ghetto ass bitch.”

The video sees Stunna and Dugg getting their verses off for the camera with plenty of attitude, dripping in diamonds and fresh designer fits. Several viewers have been praising the visual, commending the up and coming starlet on her achievement of working with a bigger artist such as 42. “Lookin forward to her career,” one comment reads. “She gone jus keep on getting bigger,” someone else added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STUNNA (@stunnagirl)

Back in February, Stunna Girl shared some more heat with “STILL SMOKE,” and a few weeks later, her album STUNNA THIS STUNNA THAT, featuring titles like “ASK ABOUT ME,” “CAN’T CHOOSE,” “NO REAL BITCHES LEFT,” and “CATCH ME AT THE BANK,” arrived. The 12-track project saw no features, allowing the Sacramento native to shine on her own.

Stream “Ratch” below and leave a review in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

He love me cuz he know I’m ratchet and I like to f*ck

He know that I’m in love with diamonds so he ice me up

Even when we going shopping he gone keep it tucked

Put the pistol on the dresser when we bout to f*ck