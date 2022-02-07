mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stunna Gambino Shares New Single "Evil"

Alex Zidel
February 07, 2022
Stunna Gambino drops his new single and music video, "Evil."


At only 19-years-old, New York City-raised recording artist Stunna Gambino is recognized as one of the next up in hip-hop. He's earned co-signs from Rihanna, The Kid LAROI, Rowdy Rebel, and more, and with his melodic chops, he will soon be entering the hearts of millions more. 

As he continues to grow as an artist, the teenage rapper released his new single and music video, "Evil," last week. The Maaui Yahweh-produced track highlights Stunna's highly-reverbed vocals, anchoring the song with hypnotizing flows. This comes ahead of Stunna's upcoming new album, and it follows the release of his much-beloved song "Demons" with A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

Listen to Stunna Gambino's new release below and let us know what you think.


Quotable Lyrics:

Virgil Abloh hoodie, I be drippin' like a mannequin
Slide on all my opps and shoot a movie like a cameraman
Unload the clip, reload until it jam again
Blam again, made it out the hood, I don't gotta scam again

