mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stunna Gambino Is Swinging On The Opps On "Man Down"

Aron A.
December 12, 2021 15:56
611 Views
02
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Man Down
Stunna Gambino

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
8% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Stunna Gambino drops off new heat.


Stunna Gambino has been one of the most promising new stars New York City has to offer this year. Over the course of the past year, the rising rapper has dished out plenty of singles that have gotten his name hot in the streets. However, his efforts have ramped up in the past few months He teamed up with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie in late August for "Demons," which followed a slew of solo singles like "Talk 2 Em" and "ZAZA."

Just before the year comes to an end, Stunna Gambino is back with more heat. This week, the rapper dropped off his latest single, "Man Down," produced by Maaui Yahweh. It's another banger to add to Gambino's catalog. Hopefully, a new project is in the stash for 2022.

Quotable Lyrics
Put a milli on a Richard Millie arm
For all the fuckin' times that you ever did me wrong
I been in my bag but I've been trying to keep it calm
'Cause even when I'm right, you bitches hope that I'm wrong 

Stunna Gambino
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  0
  611
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Stunna Gambino
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Stunna Gambino Is Swinging On The Opps On "Man Down"
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject