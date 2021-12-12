Stunna Gambino Is Swinging On The Opps On "Man Down"

Stunna Gambino has been one of the most promising new stars New York City has to offer this year. Over the course of the past year, the rising rapper has dished out plenty of singles that have gotten his name hot in the streets. However, his efforts have ramped up in the past few months He teamed up with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie in late August for "Demons," which followed a slew of solo singles like "Talk 2 Em" and "ZAZA."

Just before the year comes to an end, Stunna Gambino is back with more heat. This week, the rapper dropped off his latest single, "Man Down," produced by Maaui Yahweh. It's another banger to add to Gambino's catalog. Hopefully, a new project is in the stash for 2022.

Quotable Lyrics

Put a milli on a Richard Millie arm

For all the fuckin' times that you ever did me wrong

I been in my bag but I've been trying to keep it calm

'Cause even when I'm right, you bitches hope that I'm wrong