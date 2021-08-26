Stunna Gambino Impresses With New "Demons" Remix Featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Stunna Gambino has been rising up all year following the release of his standout single "Demons," and he's officially remixed the record with some help from New York's A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

With a melodic sound similar to Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, and a few others, Stunna Gambino has become a rising star to watch from New York, earning strong co-signs from The Kid LAROI, Rihanna, Rowdy Rebel, and more. With his music continuing to connect with the masses, Stunna Gambino has come through with the remix to "Demons," linking up with A Boogie.

Considering they're both strongest when they flex their melody magic, it's not a surprise that these two rappers worked so well together. Hopefully, we see more team-ups in the future between Stunna Gambino and A Boogie.

Listen to the new remix below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't sleep, I got insomnia

Hearin' demons, talkin' to me, tryna sign me up

N***as rattin', eating cheese saying a lot of stuff

We ain't hidin', n***as still talkin' about findin' us