mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stunna Gambino Impresses With New "Demons" Remix Featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Alex Zidel
August 26, 2021 10:25
424 Views
20
0
20212021
2021

Demons
Stunna Gambino Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Stunna Gambino remixes "Demons" with a feature from A Boogie wit da Hoodie.


Stunna Gambino has been rising up all year following the release of his standout single "Demons," and he's officially remixed the record with some help from New York's A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

With a melodic sound similar to Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, and a few others, Stunna Gambino has become a rising star to watch from New York, earning strong co-signs from The Kid LAROI, Rihanna, Rowdy Rebel, and more. With his music continuing to connect with the masses, Stunna Gambino has come through with the remix to "Demons," linking up with A Boogie.

Considering they're both strongest when they flex their melody magic, it's not a surprise that these two rappers worked so well together. Hopefully, we see more team-ups in the future between Stunna Gambino and A Boogie.

Listen to the new remix below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't sleep, I got insomnia
Hearin' demons, talkin' to me, tryna sign me up
N***as rattin', eating cheese saying a lot of stuff
We ain't hidin', n***as still talkin' about findin' us

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  424
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Stunna Gambino A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie new remix new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Stunna Gambino Impresses With New "Demons" Remix Featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject