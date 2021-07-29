Stunna Gambino Drops Off New Single "ZAZA"

Stunna Gambino has been making a buzz of late, and today the rapper has returned with his brand new single "ZAZA." A tone is set from the jump as an atmospheric guitar arpeggio kicks in, a favored backdrop for today's new generation. As his verse begins, Gambino makes it clear that he's dealing with both 808s and heartbreak, vowing that he'll never be duped by a woman again.

"Swear this gon be the last time, put my trust in a bitch," he raps, his melodic delivery catching the beat nicely. "Know these bitches ain't shit, I remember what happened the last time / if they kill me they kill me, go out like a legend, it's fuck around might be my last rhyme." There's a defiance brewing beneath his melancholia however, and he makes sure to issue due warning to anyone seeking to test him. "They say I'm Illuminati, he dark side," raps Stunna. "Don't you ever play with my feelings, shit could get dangerous, I have a dark side."

Check out "ZAZA" now, and sound off below if Stunna Gambino has earned a place on your radar.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

They say I'm Illuminati, he dark side

Don't you ever play with my feelings,

Shit could get dangerous, I have a dark side