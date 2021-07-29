mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stunna Gambino Drops Off New Single "ZAZA"

Mitch Findlay
July 29, 2021 17:44
203 Views
00
0
(P) 2021(P) 2021
(P) 2021

ZAZA
Stunna Gambino

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Rising rapper Stunna Gambino comes through with his brand new single "ZAZA."


Stunna Gambino has been making a buzz of late, and today the rapper has returned with his brand new single "ZAZA." A tone is set from the jump as an atmospheric guitar arpeggio kicks in, a favored backdrop for today's new generation. As his verse begins, Gambino makes it clear that he's dealing with both 808s and heartbreak, vowing that he'll never be duped by a woman again.

"Swear this gon be the last time, put my trust in a bitch," he raps, his melodic delivery catching the beat nicely. "Know these bitches ain't shit, I remember what happened the last time / if they kill me they kill me, go out like a legend, it's fuck around might be my last rhyme." There's a defiance brewing beneath his melancholia however, and he makes sure to issue due warning to anyone seeking to test him. "They say I'm Illuminati, he dark side," raps Stunna. "Don't you ever play with my feelings, shit could get dangerous, I have a dark side."

Check out "ZAZA" now, and sound off below if Stunna Gambino has earned a place on your radar.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

They say I'm Illuminati, he dark side
Don't you ever play with my feelings,
Shit could get dangerous, I have a dark side

Stunna Gambino
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  203
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Stunna Gambino
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Stunna Gambino Drops Off New Single "ZAZA"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject