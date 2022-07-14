Stunna Gambino & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Team Up On "Warzone"

It seems like it's only a matter of time until Stunna Gambino has his well-deserved break-out moment. The NY rapper has been bubbling up over the past few years, stamping his name on collaborations alongside some of the biggest while culminating in a dedicated fanbase. However, it's been three years since he made his formal introduction with Underrated, and fans are awaiting for Stunna Gambino to come through with an official follow-up.

This week, the rapper slid through with the A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie-assisted, "Warzone." Their shared penchant for pain-fueled melodies takes center stage on their new record. The inspirational anthem reflects Stunna's rags-to-riches story that someone like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie can relate to.

Check out the latest from Stunna Gambino and A Boogie below.

Quotable Lyrics

I told lil' bro, "Keep one up top," he like, "I know already"

Way more money than my opps so that shit gives me leverage

Okay, I'm deady but I'm ready, sorry if I'm heavy

Me and my n***as stickin' together like Ed, Edd n Eddy