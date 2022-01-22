Stunna 4 Vegas Unleashes "Suspect"

Friday, January 21st saw the arrival of a new single from Stunna 4 Vegas called "Suspect," which sees the 26-year-old rap over a hype beat produced by D.A. Got That Dope.

While promoting the track on his Instagram page yesterday afternoon, the North Carolina-born recording artist shared that it's been getting plenty of love from Apple Music, who added "Suspect" to several of their most popular playlists, including "Rap Life, "It's Lit!" and "Hip-Hop Workout," just to name a few.

"All gas, no brakes, no face, no case / He make one false move and we eatin' his plate (Come on) / My lil' n*ggas be trippin', type air out the way (Bah, bah, bah) / I'm a big player, I put d*ck in his bae (Thot, thot)," Stunna raps, his confidence apparent in his voice.

Stream "Suspect" by Stunna 4 Vegas below and let us know what you think of the recording artist's new arrival in the commments.

