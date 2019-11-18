Stunna 4 Vegas Slides Down The Block On "Long"

DaBaby has undoubtedly been having a successful year but he hasn't done it without his team. In fact, with every moment he's had to shine, he's been able to shed light on other artists that he's working with. Stunna 4 Vegas has been slowly bubbling up this year but he's reaped the benefits of DaBaby's mainstream breakout. He's hit the biggest stages with the "Suge" rapper while also putting out a steady stream of music. Today, he dropped off a brand new loosie titled, "Long." The song appears to be off his forthcoming project Rich Youngin. The simple piano loop and bass-heavy production provides Stunna with open room to snap on.

Stunna's released several big tracks in recent times. Just a few days ago, he linked up with Rich The Kid for CashMoneyAP's "All I Know." Prior to that, he released collabs with Offset and Lil Yachty.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't sendin' no shots on the Internet

Fuck n***a, I'm sendin' them steppers

IG beefin', I don't like to get into that

Tech blitz like Julius Peppers