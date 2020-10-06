mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stunna 4 Vegas Reaps Big Rewards On "4Risk"

Aron A.
October 06, 2020 13:06
243 Views
00
0
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

4Risk
Stunna 4 Vegas

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Stunna 4 Vegas prepares for the release of his "Welcome To 4 Vegas" with his latest release.


Stunna 4 Vegas has been slowly bubbling up in the shadow of DaBaby's success over the past year, readying his own breakout moment. Welcome To 4 Vegas, his forthcoming project, is due out in the near future, rolling out singles in anticipation for its release. Following last month's "Gun Smoke," the rapper returned with his latest offering, "4Risk." His animated flow and bark in his punchlines are powered by floor rattling bass and hypnotizing flutes. Detailing the wins and the losses in life, "4RISK" is a chaotic banger that serves as a testament to Stunna 4 Vegas's hustle.

Stunna 4 Vegas has kept busy throughout the year, releasing numerous singles as well as his project, Rich Youngin at the beginning of the year. Check out his latest offering below and stay tuned for more updates on Welcome To 4 Vegas.

Quotable Lyrics
We rock n***as to sleep like Rockabye
I was doin' them shows is my alibi
N***a run up on me, I'mma let it fye
'Fore I go hoe, it's a homicide

Stunna 4 Vegas
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  243
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Stunna 4 Vegas
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Stunna 4 Vegas Reaps Big Rewards On "4Risk"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject