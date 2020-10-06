Stunna 4 Vegas Reaps Big Rewards On "4Risk"

Stunna 4 Vegas has been slowly bubbling up in the shadow of DaBaby's success over the past year, readying his own breakout moment. Welcome To 4 Vegas, his forthcoming project, is due out in the near future, rolling out singles in anticipation for its release. Following last month's "Gun Smoke," the rapper returned with his latest offering, "4Risk." His animated flow and bark in his punchlines are powered by floor rattling bass and hypnotizing flutes. Detailing the wins and the losses in life, "4RISK" is a chaotic banger that serves as a testament to Stunna 4 Vegas's hustle.

Stunna 4 Vegas has kept busy throughout the year, releasing numerous singles as well as his project, Rich Youngin at the beginning of the year. Check out his latest offering below and stay tuned for more updates on Welcome To 4 Vegas.

Quotable Lyrics

We rock n***as to sleep like Rockabye

I was doin' them shows is my alibi

N***a run up on me, I'mma let it fye

'Fore I go hoe, it's a homicide



