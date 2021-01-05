Stunna 4 Vegas Pops Up On "What It Do"

In late December, DaBaby shocked his fans when he announced that he was going to be retiring from the rap game. Mind you, this is a common threat among most rappers that never actually stick. There aren't many cases of retirement in rap that has stuck. But, DaBaby has been spotted alongside people like Diddy so it seems like he's far keener on taking on an executive role.

Stunna 4 Vegas has remained one of DaBaby's biggest focuses when it comes to the Billion Dollar Baby roster. And evidently, Stunna 4 Vegas is putting in the work. Earlier today, the rapper unveiled his latest banger "What It Do" alongside a new set of visuals that appeared to have been shot during his birthday party.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pussy n***a, you cap like Dr. Seuss

We trying to send 'em to the upper room

Late when you play, it's channel 2

I drop a deuce in a Mountain Dew